Mark Dantonio built Michigan State into a juggernaut and then allowed the program to forfeit too many gains. A long and fruitful marriage came to an unsatisfying conclusion amid some choppy seas and Mel Tucker was tasked with building trust and victories in East Lansing. A pandemic-altered rookie campaign yielded four losses but two treasured wins: on the road against reviled Michigan and one at home against previously unbeaten Northwestern. Last season was bizarre and the most choose-your-own-adventure to date. The Spartans fanbase, like all the others, happily counted the good stuff and convinced itself the bad didn't count.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO