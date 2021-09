Question 2 says: "Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled:" If more than 50% of voters say yes on the first question, Newsom would have been removed from office. Then whoever had the most votes among the 45 active candidates listed on the second question and seven write-in candidates — no matter how few and even if they didn't win a majority — would have become governor in late October for the rest of Newsom's term.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO