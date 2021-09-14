CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Norm Macdonald Passes Away at 61: Heartbroken Tributes Pour in From ‘SNL’ Fans

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vq306_0bvwtdvb00

Sad news for “SNL” fans today as news of Norm Macdonald’s passing travels through the waves of the Internet. The unexpected and sudden death comes after a “long and private battle with cancer” for the 61-year-old star. Deadline confirms the passing of Norm Macdonald via his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment.

As this news spreads, fans and cast members alike are taking to social media to write about their favorite Macdonald memories and share stories of the star’s massive influence on so many lives. So, Outsiders, grab a box of tissues and join us as we band together as a community to grieve this massive loss for the world of comedy.

Twitter Rallies to Remember Norm Macdonald

A slew of other celebrities is jumping on Twitter to post tributes to the late Norm Macdonald. Among them, Timothy Burke was one of the first to share a few touching words about their relationship together:

Joining the conversation, writer Tom Green adds: “Norm Macdonald was hilarious in everything he did, but I will never not lose it watching him as Burt Reynolds/Turd Ferguson on SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy sketches (which he was also the mastermind of).”

Critic and writer Steven Hyden also adds: “Stunned and saddened by the Norm Macdonald news. His mid-aughts Weekend Updates are still incredible to watch. He’s hilarious and the studio audience is dead silent. Just crickets. Never seen anything like it on TV. It’s like Dylan on his first electric tour. RIP.”

Michael Stets of the Stets Show keeps his tribute straightforward and concise: “Terrible news. Loved Norm Macdonald on SNL. Always enjoyed his work. RIP.”

Film star Adam Cook posted one of the longest tributes to the late comic, breaking down his favorite memories into an entire Twitter thread. The first of three deeply emotional Tweets can be seen here:

Instagram Joins the Tribute Movement

In one of his last Instagram posts, Norm Macdonald makes some comments about his future death, which are now pretty heartbreaking looking back. He jokes with Roseanne Barr about hopefully dying from natural causes before the Rapture. The comment sections of all his posts are now filled with an influx of sad emojis and fans offering up their words of condolences.

One fan, @gautamraman writes: “Rest in piece Norm. I am sure wherever you are, that place got a whole lot funnier.”

If you’d like to post your own tribute in the comments, you can join the conversations here:

Norm Macdonald joins a sky of other “greats” like Patrick Swazye who passed away on this day back in 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Real-Life Popeye Could Die If He Doesn’t Remove Petroleum Jelly from Arms

Kirill Tereshin, The Russian ex-MMA fighter dubbed “the real-life Popeye,” may die if he doesn’t have his toxic bicep implants removed. In 2019, Tereshin had six liters of a toxin called Synthol injected into his arms. The chemical, which is made of hardened petroleum jelly, gave the ex-soldier unrealistically large biceps and triceps. The looked turned Tereshin into a real-life Popeye.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Norm Macdonald, 'SNL' Star and Comedian, Dead at 61

Hollywood is currently mourning the unexpected loss of a notable Saturday Day Night alum. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Norm MacDonald has died. His management team at Brillstein Entertainment confirmed the news. MacDonald was 61. MacDonald's good friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, was by his side when he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Tom Green
Person
Steven Hyden
Person
Roseanne Barr
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
ComicBook

Adam Sandler Shares Touching Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Passing

The world lost a comedic legend on Tuesday, as news broke that comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald had died at the age of 61. Macdonald passed away after a long and private battle with cancer, and the entire entertainment industry immediately began mourning the tremendous loss. Social media became instantly flooded with good memories from the comedian, clips from his epic skits and appearances on late night TV, and touching tributes from those who were privileged enough to know him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Brillstein Entertainment#Macdonald Memories#Outsiders#Stets#The Tribute Movement#Gautamraman
GeekTyrant

Norm Macdonald Passes Away at 61 After Private Battle with Cancer

It’s with a heavy heart that I report that comedian and actor Norm Macdonald best known for his time on Saturday Night Live has passed away. He was 61-years-old and he died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. Fuck cancer. According to Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Norm MacDonald, "Saturday Night Live" Icon, Passes Away At 61

America's longest-running sketch variety show is mourning the loss of a beloved alum. Norm MacDonald is known for his various appearances on film, television, and the comedy stage, but millions of fans recall him as the host of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" from 1994 to 1998. The sharp, straight-forward comedic delivery was something that made him a stand out and it is being reported that MacDonald passed away on Tuesday (September 14) at the age of 61.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Looking back on Norm Macdonald’s time at SNL

Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer at the age of 61. The Canadian comedian was born in Quebec City, Canada on October 17, 1959. He got his start doing stand-up comedy and was a writer on ABC’s “Roseanne”...
CELEBRITIES
bestclassicbands.com

SNL’s Norm Macdonald Mourned By Fellow Comics

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
CELEBRITIES
FanBolt.Com

In Memory of Norm MacDonald – A Fan’s Tribute

I am certain that many of you have heard the sad news that Norm MacDonald passed away this past Tuesday at the age of 61. He had been fighting an unspecified form of cancer for the past nine years but had not told anybody. In typical Norm fashion, he didn’t want to make this anybody’s business and didn’t want special treatment from his fans or the public.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Comedians Pay Tribute To Beloved Ex-'SNL' Star Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald, the Canadian comedian best known for anchoring Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segments in the 1990s. Macdonald died at 61 on Tuesday, nearly a decade after a cancer diagnosis that he kept private (here's a clip of a stand-up performance in which he derides the phrase "battling cancer").
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

213K+
Followers
22K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy