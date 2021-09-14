Watch Little Shop of Horrors Stars Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and More Sing 'Skid Row'
Jeremy Jordan as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" The off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors will resume performances at the Westside Theatre on September 21. To celebrate its homecoming, the cast, led by Jeremy Jordan as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 13. Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Aveena Sawyer sang out the title song before the stage transformed into Mushnik's Flower Shop, and the cast performed "Skid Row." This marks the first time Jordan has played to an audience as Seymour. He was set to take over the role from Gideon Glick beginning on March 17 but was delayed due to the theaters shutting down. Check out the videos below to be transported somewhere that's green!www.broadway.com
