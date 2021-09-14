Watch Little Shop of Horrors Stars Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and More Sing 'Skid Row'

Ghostlight Records has released of the new single “Grow for Me” from Little Shop of Horrors – performed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan – today, Friday, September 17. Jordan will star as Seymour in the show’s acclaimed revival when it resumes performances Off-Broadway at theWestside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21. The same day, the label will release Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Albumon CD, online, and in stores. This production is the recipient of 2020 “Outstanding Revival” Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. The recording, which was nominated for a 2021 “Best Musical Theater Album” Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer – and executive produced by the show’s producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold. To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit: www.ghostlightrecords.com/little-shop-of-horrors-new-off-broadway-cast-album.html. To stream or download the “Grow for Me”single, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JeremyJordanGrowForMePR.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO