Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ Jersey See Largest One-Day Spike Of Any NFL Player With More Than 500% Sales Increase, Fanatics Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are rightfully fired up about Sunday’s win in the Birds’ season opener against the Falcons. And apparently, a lot of people are putting their support and dollars behind quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to sports merchandise company Fanatics, Jalen Hurts jersey sales saw the largest one-day spike of any NFL player with an increase of more than 500%.

Hurts’ jerseys are currently the second highest-selling NFL jersey this year.

The No. 1 selling jersey is New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and his No. 10 jersey.

