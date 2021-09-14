How Much Gwyneth Paltrow's Second Wedding Cake Really Cost
They say the secret to a long, healthy marriage is compromise. If that's the case, then it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk don't have a thing to worry about as seen in how they reached a decision on their wedding cake. The Goop founder and actress and her "Glee" co-creator spouse exchanged wedding nuptials on September 29, 2018 in an outdoor ceremony outside of East Hampton, New York (via People). The couple, nicknamed "the Faltrows," went all out for their big day as well as the rehearsal dinner, no expense spared.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0