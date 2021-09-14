How Much Gwyneth Paltrow's Second Wedding Cake Really Cost

Lauren Conrad first caught the public's attention as a teen trying to navigate her way through high school drama on MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" before moving on to have the cameras follow her during her early career in the fashion industry on "The Hills." And, while she's still involved in fashion, she's since expanded her career to encompass far more as an entrepreneur with an eco-friendly skincare and make-up line, a marketplace filled with sustainable products, and more (via Lauren Conrad). However, there's one more passion in her life — cooking. And, one of her signatures is apple pie. In fact, she has such a love for the sweet treat that she even served pies that she and her friends made to all the guests who attended her wedding (via People).

