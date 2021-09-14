CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Check out the Hudson River Valley Ramble

hamlethub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk, hike, paddle, bike, and tour sections of the Hudson River by participating in the 2021 Hudson River Valley Ramble. The Ramble is an annual event that celebrates the history, culture, and natural resources of the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, which extends from the Capital Region through the Lower Hudson Valley. Events run through September, with some events in October and include family-friendly corn mazes, hikes, and boat tours, and may be accessible via public transportation.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Secret Cottage Hidden in the Attic of Hudson Valley Home

A mysterious cottage is hidden away in the attic of a historic Hudson Valley home. There are probably many secrets hidden in the attics of homes all over the Hudson Valley, but this one takes the cake. While perusing home listings in the region we stumbled across a house that has a whole other house inside.
REAL ESTATE
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Pierogi Company Opening a Hudson Valley Location

I’m not sure when it happened, but pierogi have become a wildly popular food. I feel as if I’ve always known about the deliciousness of pierogi, but now the rest of the world has caught up. When I was a kid, you could get pierogi with potato and cheese, but that was about it. Pierogi have come a long way since I was a kid, and they’re anything but boring.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Hudson Valley

Open for just under a week, a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley is quickly making a name for itself as the "hot" new spot to dine.Nova Kitchen, located in Rockland County on Route 303 in Blauvelt, features an upscale menu in a small setting that is sure to delight all of the foodies, as well as t…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Hudson Valley#River Valley#Ramble#National Heritage Area
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Diner Closes Their Doors

It's interesting how people, places and businesses can often feel like home. There have been numerous local restaurants and shops that I have returned to because of how great my experience has been. For the most part, we go back to places that we form a bond or friendship with....
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Alligator Caught Near School In Hudson Valley

You never know where you'll find an alligator, this week it was in the Hudson Valley at a local unior high school.According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, this time it was Dutchess County when on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 1:20 p.m., East Fishkill Police reported a four-to…
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

The 5 Highest-Ranked Hotels by Travelers to the Hudson Valley

The highest-ranked hotels in the Hudson Valley offer travelers some interesting surprises during their stay. There are many choices for travelers staying in the Hudson Valley, but five local hotels outshine all the rest. The hotels we found that delighted travelers the most were clean, comfortable and had offered guests some extra-special perks.
TRAVEL
Only In Kansas

Spend The Night At These Charming Cabins Along A Fishing Pond In Kansas

The Sunflower State is certainly a wonderful place to spend your time. It doesn’t matter if you are visiting the state from far away or you are looking for the perfect staycation destination, you’ll find exactly what you are looking for in Kansas. One of these picture-perfect accommodations in the Sunflower State is Buck’s Cabins, […] The post Spend The Night At These Charming Cabins Along A Fishing Pond In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
New York Post

NYPD plucks dog out of Hudson River to safety

A good Samaritan and cops teamed up Saturday morning to rescue a pit bull that was struggling to stay afloat in the Hudson River. An unidentified civilian boater spotted the male pitbull pup’s perilous predicament near Pier 66 in Manhattan at 9:15 a.m. and scooped up the struggling pooch into his vessel, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Keene Sentinel

River Valley Artisans Tour

Like cheese, art goes well with wine—and the River Valley Artisans tour celebrates both. The 10th annual Wine & Art Tour happening this weekend, September 11 and 12, started as a way to visit artists at work in their studios in the towns of Westmoreland, Chesterfield/Spofford and Walpole. It started also to redefine the word “artisan” by also featuring cheese, bread and basket making, woodenware and dyed yarn along with more traditional fine arts media.
WESTMORELAND, NH
Times Union

Fall events: Oktoberfest in the Hudson Valley

Germany’s Oktoberfest in Munich is cancelled for the second year running due to COVID, but the tradition is back in the Hudson Valley. This weekend, one of the largest Oktoberfests in the region, organized by Germania of Poughkeepsie, founded in 1850, is returning after a pandemic hiatus. In case you...
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley is Using Cash Apps to Celebrate Strangers?

These days most of us have some sort of cash app connected to our bank accounts, right? Venmo, Google Pay, Zelle, PayPal (how ancient) , and there's even one that's actually called Cash App. I use Venmo all the time - it makes splitting the check at a restaurant super easy, i've received concert ticket payments, and even went in on a baby shower present with some friends using it.
CELL PHONES
101.5 WPDH

Fall Foliage Colors Slowly Sneaking into The Hudson Valley

With 2 more weeks left until summer officially ends, parts of New York state are already getting a taste of fall. When people think about autumn, they usually have visions of the east coast. New York and New England are probably the most popular destinations from late September through November. Conde Nest Travel took it a step further and dubbed the Hudson Valley as one of the hottest destinations for October of 2021.
POLITICS
Hudson Valley Post

My First Hudson Valley Hummingbird Experience

I love being outdoors around the Hudson Valley. Hiking, kayaking you name it, I'm there. With that being said I try my best to stay vigilant and keep my eye out for different wildlife around the mid-Hudson region. Usually I'm looking for bears or snakes so I can go in the other direction, because I would be terrified.
HUDSON, NY
Only In Oklahoma

Lake Trail In Oklahoma Leads To A Bluff With Unparalleled Views

If you want a trail in Oklahoma with absolutely stunning views, look no further. The Lake Trail at Osage Hills State Park will take you right by the stunning Lookout Lake. The hike has very little elevation gain, so it’s a great option for hiking with kids or novice hikers. The views are so beautiful […] The post Lake Trail In Oklahoma Leads To A Bluff With Unparalleled Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dailyvoice.com

Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A winning ticket was sold for a New York Lottery Take-5 drawing at a store in the Hudson Valley. The $27,303 ticket in the midday Friday, Sept. 3 drawing was sold in Rockland County at ShopRite Liquors on Middletown Road in Pearl River, according to New York Lottery officials. Take-5...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Quad-Cities Times

For a spirited celebration, check out the Mississippi River Distilling Company's new event center in LeClaire

Quad-Cities couples, families and event-planners now have a new option for event space in LeClaire. The Mississippi River Distilling Company opened a “Celebration Center” expansion this summer, revamping a long-vacant former butcher shop building next door into a space designed for wedding receptions, family gatherings or other big meetings. The...
LE CLAIRE, IA
Lodging

Check Out: The Ryder

Charleston, South Carolina, is domestically known for its history and culture, famed restaurants, and inns. But The Ryder, a newly opened property, exudes a vision different from the traditional city scene. By Cortney Bishop Design, The Ryder’s hospitality experience is both vibrant and soft at the same time, bringing a new energy to the area. The 91 guestrooms and suites have a bohemian style, with custom furnishing, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies overlooking the pool deck and courtyard. Robyn Hines, complex general manager of The Ryder and Hotel Bella Grace, says, “The atmosphere of the hotel carries a fresh and playful energy throughout each space with many social areas such as our lively lobby café, vintage-inspired lounge on the mezzanine floor, and, of course, our signature poolside restaurant, Little Palm.”
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy