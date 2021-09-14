Check out the Hudson River Valley Ramble
Walk, hike, paddle, bike, and tour sections of the Hudson River by participating in the 2021 Hudson River Valley Ramble. The Ramble is an annual event that celebrates the history, culture, and natural resources of the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, which extends from the Capital Region through the Lower Hudson Valley. Events run through September, with some events in October and include family-friendly corn mazes, hikes, and boat tours, and may be accessible via public transportation.news.hamlethub.com
