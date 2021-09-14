Six Iconic Foods and Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Oregon

1. The Corn Dog (Rockaway Beach, 1930s) George and Versa Boyington ran a small hot dog stand on the beach, selling the dogs to tourists and locals alike. When coastal rains inevitably came and ruined the buns, George came up with the idea of cooking a “bun” as needed. He created a pancake-batter-based mix and the duo came up with the original “Pronto Pup” formula still used today. The Pronto Pup made its big commercial debut from a fountain shop window owned by the Boyingtons in Portland, and it was an immediate success. While a few other places across the country claim to be the birthplace of the corn dog, no claims predate the Boyingtons’ Rockaway Beach invention.