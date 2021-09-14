CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs. Pittsburgh odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

By Brad Weiss
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 2 in a game that should be a lot closer than the experts think. It is a good morning to be a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, as they opened up Allegiant Stadium to Raider Nation last night and won stunningly. After erasing a 14-0 deficit to the Baltimore Ravens, yes you read that right, the Silver and Black came all the way back, winning in overtime against Lamar Jackson and company.

Frank Cabrini
6d ago

Raider and Steelers always a good game . But the real rivalry is left behind in the 70's they were GREAT!!

Derek Carr
Ben Roethlisberger
#American Football#Raiders Game#The Las Vegas Raiders#Allegiant Stadium#Raider Nation#Afc North#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Silver And Black#Covid
FanSided

FanSided

