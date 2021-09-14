Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs. Pittsburgh odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 2 in a game that should be a lot closer than the experts think. It is a good morning to be a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, as they opened up Allegiant Stadium to Raider Nation last night and won stunningly. After erasing a 14-0 deficit to the Baltimore Ravens, yes you read that right, the Silver and Black came all the way back, winning in overtime against Lamar Jackson and company.