‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Is Just One Win Away from Tying Legend Julia Collins’ 20-Game Win Streak

For almost a year, the news centered around the long-running hit quiz show, Jeopardy! has been primarily focused on one big topic: Who will be the next Jeopardy! host?

However, underneath these major storylines are a few others that really take the interest of longtime Jeopardy! fans. And, today, there could be a brand new chapter to one of these stories; as the current champion, Matt Amodio plays on to secure a third-place position in all-time Jeopardy! wins.

Today, September 14, the Jeopardy! super champ will attempt to seal in a twenty-game winning streak on the popular question-answer quiz show.

And, if the Jeopardy! champ manages to seal in this victory, he will be tying with Julia Collins.

Julia Collins previously secured the spot during her 2014 run on the popular game show. Collins is currently the contestant who holds the third-longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history.

Amodio Headed For A Major ‘Jeopardy!’ Victory

The fact that Matt Amodio is fast approaching this milestone is so exciting, that even the Jeopardy! Twitter page had to mark the moment Tuesday morning.

“Matt Amodio is only 1 game away from tying with 20-game winner Julia Collins!” notes the Tuesday morning tweet on the Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Will he win his next game?”

If Amodio manages to secure the win during Tuesday’s match-up, he will not only find himself tied with 2014 champion Julia Collins to become Jeopardy’s third-most winningest contestant, but he will be one step closer towards a possible all-time winning streak on the popular game show.

If Amodio finds himself the winner after today’s episode, the Yale Ph.D. computer science student will begin his race to overtake the game show’s next most successful winning streak; that of 2019 contestant James Holzhauer.

Holzhauer secured his place in the top two most winningest Jeopardy! contestants when he secured a thirty-two game winning streak in 2019.

Inching Closer to the All-Time Champion Placement

If Amodio goes on to beat the record set by James Holzhauer, he will then be looking at beating the all-time Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings. Jennings currently holds the highest Jeopardy! record for all-time wins; sitting at seventy-four straight victories.

When the thirty-eighth season on the popular game show premiered Monday, September 13, Amodio was well on his way to securing a third-place ranking among the show’s super champs in total winnings. He, of course, finished the premiere episode with a win; racking up a winning total of $574,801.

While Amodio’s win on Monday’s premiere episode places him third in the game show’s history of highest winners, he still has quite a ways to go before securing a place among the top two spots. These spots are held by Ken Jennings who’s all-time winning record sits at $2,520,700; and James Holzhauer who’s winnings total at $2,462,216.

During his formidable run on the popular answer-question quiz show, Amodio has shown himself to be a top contender. According to a recent post on The Jeopardy! Fan blog, Amodio has quite the impressive percentage rate of the correct answer’s given. According to the blog, Amodio gives the correct answer on an average about 89 percent of the time.