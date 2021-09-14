CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Dominates With Record 9 of Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

By Autumn Hawkins
hot969boston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake sets a new record and becomes the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single frame on the Billboard Hot 100 chart per Billboard. The rapper occupies the top five songs on the chart which only happened once before with The Beatles for a week in 1964, per Billboard.

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Young Thug
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
NME

BTS’ ‘Butter’ returns to Number One on Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week

BTS‘ ‘Butter’ has made its return to the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. ‘Butter’ made a comeback to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, as announced by Billboard yesterday (September 7), following the release of its remix that featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. This resurgence makes this the 10th week ‘Butter’ has spent on the chart’s top spot.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, moving over 613,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The new album is officially the biggest release of 2021. Certified Lover Boy has sold the most equivalent album units since Taylor Swift’s Folklore...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) still number-one on Billboard 200, while Kacey Musgraves (‘Star-Crossed’) has a banner week for women in country

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard. “Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500....
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West's "Hurricane" and "Jail" Enter the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Two of Kanye West‘s cuts from DONDA have debuted in this week’s Billboard Hot 100 top 10. As per Billboard, the tracks “Hurricane” and “Jail” entered at No. 6 and No. 10 respectively. Both songs were driven almost fully by streaming, with “Hurricane” debuting at No. 1 and “Jail” at No. 3 on the Streaming Songs chart with 29 million and 24.2 million streams, respectively.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Hot 100#Poetry#Clb
thatgrapejuice.net

Hot 100: Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Debuts at #1 / ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Takes Over Top 10 with NINE Songs

Drake‘s dominance has never been in doubt, but the rapper has officially elevated to even higher heights of success with his sixth studio album ‘Certified Lover Boy.’. For, just a day after the LP bulldozed records to debut with the highest first week sales of the year, he’s staged an epic takeover of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 – including launching at #1 with ‘Way 2 Sexy.’
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Drake Has 9 Out Of 10 Top Songs On Billboard Hot 100

Following Certified Lover Boy being crowned as the number one album Drake’s latest work is dominating the singles chart. Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug is the number one song on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. That’s not all. Nine songs from CLB take up space on the chart’s top 10. He’s the first artist to accomplish the feat. Drake becomes the 2nd artist to have the entire top 5 all to himself. The only other act to do it was The Beatles in 1964. Here’s how the songs rank: No. 2, “Girls Want Girls,” feat. Lil Baby, No. 3, “Fair Trade,” feat. Travis Scott, No. 4, “Champagne Poetry,” No. 5, “Knife Talk,” feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat, No. 7, “In the Bible,” feat. Lil Durk & Giveon, No. 8, “Papi’s Home,” No. 9, “TSU,” and No. 10, “Love All.” CLB is now the first album to boast nine top 10 songs EVER. By the way, all 21 songs on the album landed inside the Hot 100.
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

Drake Breaks The Beatles’ 57 Year Old Record

Drake released his most recent album Certified Lover Boy on September 3 and since then, he dominated the charts worldwide. The 34-year-old singer has hit one of the records set by The Beatles 57 years ago back in 1964. Drake has become the only artist alongside The Beatles to take...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey In Latest Billboard Hot 100 Milestone

Drake was named Billboard's Artist Of The Decade earlier this summer after an unmatched run on the Billboard chart. It seems his run will continue for the foreseeable future following the success of Certified Lover Boywhich charted all 21 songs on the Hot 100. He currently occupies nine spots on the top 10 on this week's chart which is rounded out by "Love All" ft. Jay-Z. While it's rare to see any artist claim that many spots on the Hot 100, the achievement also helped Hov make Billboard history, as well.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Drake continues to dominant music with Certified Lover Boy

In 2009, ‘Drake’ and changed the culture of rap music forever. Jas Prince, son of Hip-Hop Mogul James Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records, identified Aubrey Drake Graham as a future icon in pop culture. Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Slim invested 1000% in Drake’s future stock price. Drake planted seeds of greatness...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Fills Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 With 9 Of His Tracks, Netizens Notice 'Inorganic' Charting System?

Drake started the week by topping 21 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine tracks from "Certified Lover Boy" filling the Top 10. Billboard announced on Monday the new list of Billboard Hot 100, including the launch of "Certified Lover Boy" at No. 1 with a total of 613,000 equivalent album units. And according to MRC Data, his record became the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Drake Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Another year, another series of Billboard chart records taken over by Aubrey "Drake" Graham. This week, his long-awaited new studio album Certified Lover Boy debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 613,000 equivalent album units moved -- easily the highest first-week mark of 2021, nearly doubling the 309,000 moved last week by recent foe Kanye West with his Donda set.
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

Drake Posts Alternate ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Covers

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cover art got a lot of attention when it dropped a couple of days before the album, but now Drake is considering some alternative covers to the 12 pregnant emoji original cover art. The Toronto rapper revealed new artwork by Luis Mora, Theo Skudra, Milo Manara,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy