CTX-II: A Future Biomarker of Healthy Aging

As we’ve seen over the summer, Olympic athletes continue to prove that age is no barrier to being the best. Take for instance Oksana Chusovitina, a gymnast from Uzbekistan, who recently competed in her eighth Olympic Games. At the age of 46, she has defied the odds of a sport that rarely sees athletes over 20 competing, and she’s not alone. Today, we are seeing more female athletes over the age of 40 competing at high levels. For manufacturers of sports nutrition products and dietary supplements, the women’s health market offers great potential, especially for this growing demographic of athletes who are seeking out products to aid in healthy aging.