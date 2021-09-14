CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HP-UX 712/100 Disk Full Backup

By Arshimet
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

I have a hp-ux 712/100 model system. hard drives are about to fail. How can I take a full backup of this system, transfer it to another disk and run it?. There is only rs232 connection behind the server. Can I transfer from rs232 to usb?. Thank you from now.

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

How to Repair Hard Disks with fsck on macOS

When your hard drive starts to fail, Disk Utility offers some useful disk repair tools. But if they don’t get it done for you, you may want to turn to one of the big guns: fsck. fsck, which stands for “File System Consistency Check,” is a command-line tool that reviews and repairs the underlying structure of a hard drive. The fsck tool in Mac is the same as the one found in Linux. This article focuses on Mac’s user interface and covers how to repair macOS hard disks with fsck – both mechanical and solid state drives (SSDs).
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

What Is a Hard Disk Drive?

The hard disk drive is the main, and usually most substantial, data storage hardware device in a computer. The operating system, software titles, and most other files are stored in the hard disk drive. The hard drive is sometimes referred to as the "C drive" because Microsoft Windows, by default,...
COMPUTERS
windowslatest.com

Windows 11 reduces disk footprint for better performance

Windows 11 is arriving on October 5 and it comes with several important design changes, including a new design for the context menu and notification center. Windows 11 is a fresh coat of paint for Windows 10 and core features remain unchanged, but there will be several under the hood optimizations.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp Ux#Disk#Hp Ux 712 100
pro-tools-expert.com

How To Use The Pro Tools Ultimate Field Recorder Workflow

In our recent podcast on all things Dialog, we discussed that the Pro Tools Field Recorder Workflow, introduced in Pro Tools 7, is still very much a thing in modern audio post-production workflows. Using embedded metadata and timecode from the BWAV files, the field recorder workflow in Pro Tools is...
COMPUTERS
maketecheasier.com

How to Fix the “Scratch Disks Are Full” Error in Photoshop

No matter what software you use, errors will happen. Some can be difficult to diagnose and fix, while others are more straightforward. For this post, we’re examine the “Scratch Disks Are Full” error in Photoshop. What Is a Scratch Disk?. A scratch disk is hard disk space that is temporarily...
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

How To Fix There Is Insufficient Disk Space To Complete Operation

When trying to come copy files from one destination to another, you might come across “Insufficient disk space to complete operation”, something that many users have across. The error simply signifies that your hard drive has low space and that you might need to free up space. This means that you will have to get rid of some files and programs, but, with a lot of care and wisdom because you certainly don’t want to get rid of a program or file and later realize that the particular file was of utmost importance.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

UI vs. UX: What’s The Difference?

In the web and app design professions, you’ll hear two terms used very often: UI and UX. Sometimes they’re used interchangeably, sometimes not, and they often appear to refer to very similar aspects of a product’s design. So what are they, exactly? Is there even a difference between UI and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
High Point Enterprise

HP-UX 10.20 - failing mirrored boot disk (lvm)

Hi. I have multiple disks that are reporting as critical (5) on a very old HP9000 server running HP-UX 10.20. This includes the boot disks that are mirrored. I also have non-boot mirrored disks that are failing as well as a failed disk which was not mirrored. HP-UX 10.20 is not my area so I was hoping someone could help advise on the recovery process. The server has no console so booting so single user mode might be a problem. My initial concerns are obviously the boot disk. The primary disk is in a much worse state than the mirror and is showing DD errors. I have managed to source replacement disks.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

DL380-G8. how to update BIOS for UEFI?

I have an HP-DL380-Gen8 server with ID 763483-B21. I need UEFI for my operating system. At Setup, the BIOS P70 05/21/2018 is reported. From Support HPE I see that there is an update dated 2019.05.24 (A), but it does not refer to UEFI. The most recent BIOS for UEFI appears...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

They’re almost the same size. They weigh almost the same. They’re both 360-degree convertible 2-in-1s with support for active pens. So, why are HP’s Envy x360 13 and Spectre x360 13 so similar? It’s what’s inside that counts here, and there are enough differences that these two similar machines are aimed at different users. Neither shows up on our best laptops or best 2-in-1s lists, but that doesn’t mean they’re not excellent machines.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Windows server 2012 R2 is automatically going offline

SERVER - HP PROLIANT DL 380 GEN9. I am facing an issue that my server is going offline automatically, But the server lights and harddisk lights are working. My applications also not working when the server is gone offline, also I am not able to connect remote desktop connections. I am getting the display on the monitor but my keyboard and mouse are not acting during this situation. after the restart its working but after that again going to offline after couple of hours.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Wise Disk Cleaner 10.6.2

Wise Disk Cleaner is a free disk utility designed to help you keep your disk clean by deleting any unnecessary files. Usually, these unnecessary, or junk files appear as a result of program's incomplete uninstalls, or Temporary Internet Files. It is best if these files are wiped out from time to time, since they may, at some point, use a considerable amount of space on your drives. Wise Disk Cleaner, with its intuitive and easy to use interface, helps you quickly wipe out all the junk files. Using the program is indeed easy. It also works fast when both scanning for files and deleting files. The new Wise Disk Cleaner has more advantages: improved performance, better interface and scans/cleans more thoroughly. Wise Disk Cleaner Free provides lifetime free update service and Unlimited Free technical support.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

IE showing white page while loading HP P6000 Command View

I am getting a white screen while trying to load HP P6000 Command View using the IE browser. I am able to log in and able to view the details under Storage Network but when I click on the Enclosure or Vdisks or hosts nothing is displayed on the right-hand side.
COMPUTERS
tweaklibrary.com

What To Do? “The Disk Structure Is Corrupted And Unreadable”

Not being able to access files and folders is a very common Windows 10 issue and it can occur because of several reasons. One such reason being a corrupted partition on a hard disk. Oftentimes in such a scenario, you may get an error stating “the disk structure is corrupted and unreadable” just like many users.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Network Simulation - HP?

I am aware that there are numerous other posts regarding this, however I am creating one as I am not sure if any have come to light. I only have Cisco PT, and as far as I know that cannot emulate HP Switches and Routers, more specifically HP A5500's. I've taken a quick look at GNS3 however I wouldn't even know where to begin or how to load HP stuff.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Is all of the pre-installed HP software required ?

I've hp omen laptop for awhile and it has some hp stuff like hp support assistant, system utility, intel graphic cards control panel, hp audio switch and than "OMEN command center" which i guess is needed for the rgb stuff and "Omen audio control - audio by bang & olufsen".
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE ProLiant DL320e Gen8 v2 fans

I'm having some trouble with the server fans being very noisy. I have a NVME installed on PCIE port 2 and running 1 western digital HDD and 1 original HP hdd. I switched off the RAID controller as I have no need for RAID and currently running it in AHCI mode so I'm able to run Ubuntu.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP 1950 Web Gui and Setting up VLANS

Looking for some basic advice on how to setup a simple few VLANS using this Web Gui Interface, its very new to me. I have created below two Vlans IP Interfaces. Vlan 1 is fully working for internet access, however i cant for the life of my get either Vlan10 or 20 Routing out to the internet.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

15 minute post on Synergy 480 gen 10 with Tesla P6 mezzanine card

Have just updated my server with the 2021.05.03 service pack for synergy and the first 3 times it booted it took 15 minutes to pass the memory check during post code 0019. Is this a known issue with these servers and the new bios or could this be showing an underlying issue with the memory modules?
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy