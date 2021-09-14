iPhone 13 cameras stand out with macro photography, cinematic video
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. It's hard to get an edge in the smartphone photography market today, but Apple is trying with its new iPhone 13 smartphones. Cinematic Mode, on all iPhone 13 models, uses AI and computational photography to change focus from one subject to another, a technique you'll often see in the movies. And macro photography on the iPhone 13 Pro lets you take close-up photos of subjects just 2 centimeters away.www.cnet.com
