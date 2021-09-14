CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reveals clues on virus tactics

By Garvan Institute of Medical Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The most comprehensive analysis of the 3D structure of SARS-CoV-2 to date has revealed new insight on how the virus infects human cells and replicates. Led by Professor Sean O’Donoghue, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and CSIRO’s Data61, researchers compiled more than 2000 different structures involving the coronavirus’s 27 proteins. The analysis identified viral proteins that ‘mimic’ and ‘hijack’ human proteins – tactics that allow the virus to bypass cell defences and replicate.

#Sars#3d Models#Molecular Systems Biology#Nsp13#Nsp3#Tour De Cure Australia#The Wellcome Trust#Csiro Data61#The University Of Dundee#University College London#Conjoint#Unsw Sydney#Commonwealth Scientific
