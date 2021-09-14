Annual 5K9 Mutt Strut, Fun Run returns to live racing

The annual Mutt Strut 5K9 race and Fun Run to benefit PAWS is set to return to a live event this year, set for Saturday, Sept. 18.

Sewell Animal Hospital's 5K9 Mutt Strut to benefit PAWS is returning to a live race this year after holding a virtual event in 2020.

It's set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McAlester High School. A Fun Run for those who are not competing in the 5K9 race, but would like to participate starts at 8:30 a.m.

Following the race, pet contests are set for 10 a.m. with categories including Best Pet Trick and and Best Pet Costume, also at the McAlester High School at 1 Buffalo Drive.

Entry fee is $25 in advance or $35 on race day for either the Fun Run of the 5K9 Mutt Strut. For those who want to help without participating, a $25 Cat Nap option is available.

Kara Pace, office manager and lead veterinary at Sewell's Animal Hospital, said those wanting to participate in the 5K9 Mutt Strut or the Fun Run can register at the animal hospital at 638 S. Main St.

"They can come in and register during any of our regular business hours," she said. Sewell Animal Hospital normally closes at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

"We will stay open late on the Friday before the run," Pace said, with plans for the animal hospital to remain open from 8 a.m.until 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 for registrations and to hand out packets.

Winners of the events will be awarded plaques, said Pace.

Funds raised through the Mutt Strut and Fund are to benefit a medical needs program through PAWS, or Partners for an Animal Welfare Society. The medical program had been placed on hold two years ago, due to a lack of funding. With the program revitalized, local veterinarians can make a request through PAWS to assist patients whose owners may not have otherwise be able to afford the needed treatment.

Previously funds were raised to help with PAWS spay and neuter program, but that is being funded another way, organizers said.

Rules for dogs participating in the event include a limit of one dg per adult. Dogs are required to have a current vaccination tag and for those who live in McAlester, a current city license.

Dogs must be leashed at all times, with retractable leashes not permitted. "Dogs must be socialized and friendly with people and dogs of all sizes," the rules state. Handlers are required to clean up after their dogs, using disposable bags. Aggressive dogs and dogs in heat are not permitted,

Each donation/fee of at least $25, including the Cat Nap and Fun Run donation/fee, is also good for one raffle ticket for a 20-quart Pelican Cooler, organizers said.

