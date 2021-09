A bronze bust of Burt Reynolds was unveiled on Monday at his gravesite, complete with a mustache and his "Smokey and the Bandit" cowboy hat. "Anybody else want to touch him?" Loni Anderson, Reynolds' wife from 1988 to 1994, asked the small crowd that gathered around the sculpture after the unveiling at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

