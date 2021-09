New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3,000 kg heroin and arrested two persons from Mundra Port in Gujarat, the Adani Group which manages the Mundra Port, on Tuesday said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is only a port operator and has no policing authority over the containers or the cargo that passes through the terminals in Mundra or any of the other ports managed by them.

