Rapid City, SD

UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

By KOTA Staff
KEVN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candace Arapahoe, 40, of New Town, North Dakota, has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash east of Rapid City. Arapahoe had been driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Pickup with one occupant, Russell Martinez, 22, of Rapid City. Their car, heading westbound on SD Highway 44, failed to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle went across the centerline, into a ditch and rolled. Neither of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt, and they were both thrown from the pickup.

