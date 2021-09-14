CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young People Are Anxious About Climate Change And Say Governments Are Failing Them

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
 6 days ago
How are young people coping with climate change? The answer, according to one study, is not well, and for good reason. For a forthcoming study, researchers with the U.K.'s University of Bath and other schools spoke to 10,000 people in 10 countries, all of whom were between the ages of 16 and 25, to gauge how they feel about climate change. The prevailing response could be summed up in two words: incredibly worried. And the respondents say governments aren't doing enough to combat climate change.

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

