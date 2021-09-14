CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amla will not return to play domestic cricket in SA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Town [South Africa], September 14 (ANI): Batsman Hashim Amla will not return to play domestic cricket in South Africa, Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) confirmed on Tuesday. Originally named in the Six Gun Grill Western Province squad for the 2021/2022 season, where WP will be playing in the first...

