Tube-style cosmetic packaging is a mainstay in the market but often destined for the landfill after use, so the Emballator plastic-free monotube has been unveiled by the brand as a highly recyclable alternative. The tube is characterized by its 100% plastic-free construction that features a cap also made with aluminum to allow the whole unit to be recycled by municipal services. The packaging has been unveiled as a prototype and the brand is seeking partners to continue the developing of the tube.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO