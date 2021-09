Delphi Soccer claimed the win in one of three matches last week. In the first contest, the Benton Central Bison started strong in the first half, unsettling Delphi and putting pressure on the defense with short runs and making 5 goals. Time of possession was pretty even for most of the game, yet Delphi could only capitalize with 1 goal […]

DELPHI, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO