When Season 6 of Emmy-nominated amateur baking competition "Nailed It!" premieres on September 15 (via Variety), the award-winning master pastry chef Jacques Torres will be back to judge the calamitous concoctions of the contestants whom Torres also mentors. Torres is known as "one of the most renowned chocolatiers and pastry chefs in the world" (via CNN) and helms a chocolate-making empire based in Brooklyn, New York — in general, he is said to accumulate $6.13 million in sales per year according to Dun & Bradstreet. As well, Torres has been a fixture on foodie television since 1998. That's when he debuted his beloved public television series, "Dessert Circus" (per American Archive).

