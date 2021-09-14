CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Chevron commits $3 million to Hurricane Ida recovery, including work in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Daily Comet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron will donate $3 million to support Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts, including efforts underway in Terrebonne and Lafourche, the company says. “As a major employer and longtime partner in several Gulf Coast communities, Chevron is fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida,” said Brad Middleton, vice president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, which is headquartered in Covington. “We understand that these resources are vital to support the needs of our communities. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time.”

www.dailycomet.com

