One of the biggest surprises for all of the 2021-22 season is the idea of NCIS season 19 airing on Monday nights. We are, after all, talking about one of the biggest longtime success stories in TV history, and it has built the majority of its audience airing Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There’s always a risk associated with changing times, and that’s before even adding the risk associated with Mark Harmon potentially leaving the show.

