Dragon Ball Welcomes Naruto With Sick Saiyan Makeover

Anime and manga fans love to constantly compare and contrast two of the heavyweight giants of the genre: Dragon Ball and Naruto. And why not? The two Shonen series both chronicle the epic (read: long) saga's of characters unlikely warriors who start out as outcasts and train and battle to become world-saving heroes (Goku and Naruto, respectively). Well, it's long been debated by fans just how closely Goku and Naruto's stories are - and just how much room there is to combine those two stories into one. Well, thanks to a new piece of fan art, anime fans can finally see for themselves what a Naruto and Goku mashup looks like!