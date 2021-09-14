Teams battle for playoff positioning in WNBA's final week

With less than a week left in the regular season of the WNBA, playoff seeding, a postseason berth and draft lottery chances are still undecided. Buoyed by a 12-game winning streak, Connecticut has clinched the top seed throughout the playoffs and leads The Associated Press power poll. Las Vegas needs one more victory or loss by Minnesota this week to earn the No. 2 seed and the other double bye to the semifinals. The Lynx are third with Phoenix and Seattle both in the mix for the third and fourth seeds.