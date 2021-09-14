CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Teams battle for playoff positioning in WNBA's final week

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than a week left in the regular season of the WNBA, playoff seeding, a postseason berth and draft lottery chances are still undecided. Buoyed by a 12-game winning streak, Connecticut has clinched the top seed throughout the playoffs and leads The Associated Press power poll. Las Vegas needs one more victory or loss by Minnesota this week to earn the No. 2 seed and the other double bye to the semifinals. The Lynx are third with Phoenix and Seattle both in the mix for the third and fourth seeds.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami legend rips Turnover Chain celebration after Hurricanes' rough start

Miami was whipped at home by Michigan State on Saturday, 38-17, continuing the Hurricanes’ struggles under Manny Diaz, whose team is now 1-2 on the season. Monday, on XL Primetime, one of the program’s all-time greats didn’t hold back when asked about the current state of once was the dominant program in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
audacy.com

WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19. Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs. Connecticut remains the top seed, riding a nine-game...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Mike Thibault
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Brittney Griner
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G teams land on ESPN's Playoff Predictor following Week 1

Even though we’re only a week into the college football season, it’s never too early to start looking at the playoff predictor when it comes to the CFP. Following Week 1, 3 teams from the B1G have landed on the predictor as they have at least a 3% chance of making the playoff. There are also 15 total teams (including the 3 from the B1G) who have that 3% chance (at least) of getting in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Birmingham Star

A's, White Sox hoping to improve playoff positioning

The Chicago White Sox could play a role in determining a future playoff opponent when they kick off an important six-game sequence with the opener of a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Chicago (79-58) begins its week well in command of the American League Central,...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

WNBA playoff race heats up for Lynx

The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.
BASKETBALL
neworleanssun.com

Mercury host Sun in battle of WNBA's hottest teams

One of the two longest win streaks in the WNBA will come to an end when the Connecticut Sun visit the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night. The Sun (23-6) clinched a double bye and a berth into the playoff semifinals when they extended their league-best win streak to 11 games with a 75-57 road victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystics#The Associated Press#Sun#Aerial Powers#Mercury#Sky#Wings
nevalleynews.org

Phoenix Mercury battle for playoff positioning as season winds down

As the WNBA’s 25th season dwindles down, many teams are hoping that they can catch fire at the right time heading into the playoffs. But other than the league-leading Connecticut Sun, no team has been hotter in recent weeks than the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury have been on an absolute...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Will Mavs take leap from playoff team to Finals contender?

If you look around the loaded Western Conference, which team is poised to really take a big jump? There are teams already established as potential NBA Finals contenders — the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors (now finally healthy) come to mind — but there’s an underrated option out there: the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Chicago

2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to Watch, Format, Standings

2021 WNBA playoffs: How to watch, format, standings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's mid-September, so you know what that means: the WNBA playoffs are just around the corner. Seven teams have already clinched playoff berths, with three other clubs fighting for the coveted No. 8 seed. The Washington...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

When Are the 2021 WNBA Playoffs?

When are the WNBA playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It's mid-September, so you know what that means: the WNBA playoffs are just around the corner. Seven teams have already clinched playoff berths, with three other clubs fighting for the coveted No. 8 seed. The Washington Mystics (12-18) currently hold that final spot, but the LA Sparks and New York Liberty are each just one game behind with two to play.
BASKETBALL
Fox News

Fox News

587K+
Followers
116K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy