LUNARSOLAR's 'OH YA YA YA' has reached 1 million streams on Spotify

Eric Nam fans can look forward to new music from the singer soon!. On September 20 KST, the solo artist took to his personal Instagram account shortly after performing the Music Midtown music festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the event, he captioned the image with "First show in 18 months – thank you to my fans for showin' up big. Y'all amazing. New music comes in October. Get ready. I love you." In his Korean translation of the message, he clarified that the 'new music' will actually take the form of multiple songs, raising anticipation for what will likely be a new album on its way.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO