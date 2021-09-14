CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LUNARSOLAR's 'OH YA YA YA' has reached 1 million streams on Spotify

By skyflyhigh
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUNARSOLAR has achieved their first million stream milestone, the first of many more to come!. is a 4 member vocal-based girl group under JPLANET Entertainment consisting of Eseo, Taeryeong, Jian, and Yuuri! They debuted with 'OH YA YA YA' from their 1st Single Album 'SOLAR : flare' on September 2nd, 2020. They had their first comeback with 'DADADA' from their 2nd Single Album 'SOLAR : rise' on April 7th, 2021.

