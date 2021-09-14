CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote Today! Important New School Year Updates

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to all of our kindergarten and early education students who started school yesterday! We hope the first few days have gone well for all. Today is Preliminary Election Day in Boston for our elected City Councilors. We have endorsed several candidates (including BTU member Joel Richards in District 4!) who can all be found on our BTU Votes webpage. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

Jersey Shore Online

Plans Discussed For New School Year

JACKSON – School Superintendent Nicole Pormilli released plans updating the school district’s “Road Forward” plan for the start of the new school year. In a message to parents and residents, Pormilli said that with Governor Phil Murphy’s recent executive orders requiring masks for staff and students and other guidelines from the Department of Education, “we felt it was important to communicate this week as to where the district is in regards to some of this information.”
JACKSON, NJ
theislandnow.com

Roslyn sees influx of new students for school year

The number of students entering the Roslyn public schools sharply increased this year, the Board of Education was told last week. Superintendent Alison Brown said at a meeting last Thursday in the Roslyn High School auditorium that families were submitting applications to join the district almost every day. Brown said...
ROSLYN, NY
candgnews.com

New school year begins in-person for local districts

CENTER LINE/WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS — The 2021-2022 school year began locally with students returning face-to-face full time with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including stringent cleaning procedures and social distancing wherever possible. One of the most controversial issues with students returning to school is mask mandates. Some parents want school officials...
CENTER LINE, MI
Recorder

New school year, new building for Greenfield Center School

GREENFIELD — Students and staff of the Greenfield Center School had more than just the first day of school to celebrate on Wednesday morning. “It’s a total dream come true,” said Head of School Isabel “Charlie” Spencer, greeting students as they entered the new school building at 739 Bernardston Road.
GREENFIELD, MA
Garden City News

A new year of learning in the Garden City Public Schools

Garden City students and staff members were filled with excitement on Sept. 1, when a new year of learning, achievements and discoveries began. The first day of school was bright despite the cloudy skies as Hemlock, Homestead, Locust, Stratford and Stewart schools, and Garden City Middle and High schools, embarked on new adventures.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Across Minnesota, many schools start a new year

Students across Minnesota packed their backpacks and headed into classrooms Tuesday morning, kicking off a third school year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students were wearing masks because of school district-imposed mandates, particularly in metro-area schools. Some entered classrooms where desks are still spaced to allow for extra distance, and some aren't in classrooms at all — opting instead for one of a growing number of online learning programs offered across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Starts New School Year With Cautious Optimism

BOSTON (CBS) — The pencils are sharpened, the backpacks are packed, and that can only mean one thing — it is the first day of school in Boston. At Orchard Gardens School in Roxbury, students were welcomed with new pencils and a pump of hand sanitizer. “I’m just really excited to have school again,” one student said. “Remote, it was pretty hard to do on computers because I don’t really know about computers.” Precautions are in place to keep students and staff safe as they return in person after a year of hybrid learning. Parents are happy that kids are going back to...
BOSTON, MA
The Day

Groton students start new school year

Groton — Upbeat music accompanied cheering teachers and paraprofessionals as they greeted elementary school students going to their first day of classes Tuesday morning at the new Mystic River Magnet School. "Mystic River Magnet School, welcome aboard!" said art teacher Jake Sullivan, who was playing music as a DJ while...
GROTON, CT
WTNH.com

Parents wrestle with COVID guidelines for new school year

ROTTERDAM, N.Y, (NEWS10) — Parents and educators are wrestling with what’s best for students as they head back to full in-person learning. Superintendents across the region have been faced with opposing views and highly contentious school board meetings. Some parents have discussed their disapproval that students have to wear masks....
EDUCATION
Wicked Local

Plymouth embraces theme of belonging for new school year

PLYMOUTH – There shouldn’t be any confusion about the theme for the new year in local schools. If any students or staff forgets, they need only look around the classroom or break into song for a reminder. “You Belong Here,” posters will hang in every class in the district this...
pncguam.com

Governor to close schools starting Monday?

In response to the growing number of students infected by COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be closing all schools starting Monday next week, people familiar with the matter informed PNC. The governor had been meeting with Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the leaders of Catholic schools...
EDUCATION
poncapost.com

Today Is the Final Day to Register to Vote in PCPS school bond election

The last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Oct. 12, 2021, school bond election for Ponca City Public Schools will be today, Sept. 17. Applications must be received at the Kay County Election Board in Newkirk or postmarked no later than midnight tonight. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the election.
PONCA CITY, OK
goldcountrymedia.com

Your vote is important

Three kinds of people reside in Lincoln Hills. They are “the doers,” “the critics” and the “rest of us.”. “The doers” represent hard-working people serving on our current governing board and our equally hard-working committee members, including the current elections committee. “The doers” have recently devoted countless hours in an effort to update and streamline our governance in the form of ballot measures that will:
LINCOLN, CA
wsspaper.com

New updates to the ICCSD school calendar

Two new days off have been included in the ICCSD school calendar this year, recognizing two holidays of Jewish and Muslim students. On Sept. 16, the ICCSD had the day off in recognition of Yom Kippur: one of the holiest days and the tenth day after Rosh Hashanah (the first day of the new Jewish year). In addition to Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr – Muslims’ celebration of the end of Ramadan – is also going to be recognized as an official holiday in the ICCSD calendar this year, and that happens to fall on May 3, 2022.
EDUCATION
KIMT

Public can now vote on name for new Rochester middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public can now vote on the name of Rochester’s newest middle school. A school board subcommittee has narrowed hundreds of ideas for the new school, which is currently under construction, down to five finalists. Rochester residents can vote on the new name until September 16 by clicking here.
ROCHESTER, MN
thedowneylegend.com

How teachers are adjusting to the new school year

Entering into her final year of high school, Leilani Montes, 12, hopes to expand her horizons in the world of art. Although just a photographer for The Downey Legend, she aspires to interview people in order to make connections with people like she did when she worked on the school play last year. Montes remains undecided on her major, however, dreams of traveling all over the world. Loving history, old countries are her dream destination where she hopes to learn about them and the people. She aims to use the skills learned from The Downey Legend and incorporate them into her traveling. Learning how to interview others and photographing events will help her learn more about the world which she so desires to do so.
DOWNEY, CA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake school board votes to update nondiscrimination policy, protect LGBT students

The Chesapeake School Board has changed its nondiscrimination policy, adding protections to ensure students and faculty are treated equally regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. One source reports that the board voted unanimously Monday to approve revisions to its current nondiscrimination policy. State law required school boards to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

