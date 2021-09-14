Vote Today! Important New School Year Updates
Welcome to all of our kindergarten and early education students who started school yesterday! We hope the first few days have gone well for all. Today is Preliminary Election Day in Boston for our elected City Councilors. We have endorsed several candidates (including BTU member Joel Richards in District 4!) who can all be found on our BTU Votes webpage. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling place here.btu.org
