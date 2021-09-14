Vote Today! Important New School Year Updates

Entering into her final year of high school, Leilani Montes, 12, hopes to expand her horizons in the world of art. Although just a photographer for The Downey Legend, she aspires to interview people in order to make connections with people like she did when she worked on the school play last year. Montes remains undecided on her major, however, dreams of traveling all over the world. Loving history, old countries are her dream destination where she hopes to learn about them and the people. She aims to use the skills learned from The Downey Legend and incorporate them into her traveling. Learning how to interview others and photographing events will help her learn more about the world which she so desires to do so.

