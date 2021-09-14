09/18/2021 – Dance battle

The University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) will host a Prodigy Turn Up Dance Battle on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its community center, 14013 N. 22nd St., in Tampa. Children and youth ages 6 to 18 can compete for prizes. Solo freestyle and group battles also will take place. Participation is free. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., followed by the battle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Solo dancers should register on site the day of the event. Preregistration is required for groups by emailing Dericka James at.