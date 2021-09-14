Jeff Bridges Had COVID-19 While in Cancer Treatment: ‘My Immune System Is Shot’
Jeff Bridges is doing okay after recovering from a life-threatening case of COVID-19 that had him hospitalized for weeks and unable to breathe without oxygen assistance until recently. The actor, who was diagnosed with lymphoma nearly a year ago, revealed his “brush with mortality” on his site in a moving new entry in which he shared what it's like to battle acute illness and long-term symptoms from the virus as a cancer patient.www.self.com
Comments / 0