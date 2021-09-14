CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jeff Bridges Had COVID-19 While in Cancer Treatment: ‘My Immune System Is Shot’

By Carolyn L. Tod d
SELF
SELF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Bridges is doing okay after recovering from a life-threatening case of COVID-19 that had him hospitalized for weeks and unable to breathe without oxygen assistance until recently. The actor, who was diagnosed with lymphoma nearly a year ago, revealed his “brush with mortality” on his site in a moving new entry in which he shared what it's like to battle acute illness and long-term symptoms from the virus as a cancer patient.

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Jeff Bridges Reveals He Caught COVID-19 While Doing Chemo

Jeff Bridges revealed on his website that he caught COVID-19 in January and was hospitalized for weeks while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Both Bridges and his wife tested positive for coronavirus after they were exposed where he was getting chemo treatments. She was in the hospital for 5 days, while he stayed for 5 weeks, Bridges wrote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
PennLive.com

The Dude abides: Jeff Bridges (barely) survives COVID-19, and his cancer goes into remission

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Immune System#Covid 19#Covid#Icu#Home
enstarz.com

Jeff Bridges Recovers from Lymphatic Cancer Only to Get Infected with COVID-19, Actor Details Battle

Jeff Bridges claims that having COVID is much worse than getting lymphoma, and the actor even compared the cancerous disease as "a piece of cake." On Monday, the actor revealed his grueling journey with both sicknesses, which he uploaded to his blog under the "Latest 9.13.21" update. The first is that his at a stage of remission with his lymphatic cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ScienceAlert

A Landmark Autism Intervention Study Has Shown Dramatically Reduced Diagnosis Rates

We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Personal Trainer Billy Witte Won’t Let ALS Diagnosis Get Him Down

CHICAGO (CBS) — A beloved Chicago personal trainer now has his fitness family rallying around him, after a devastating diagnosis. Billy Witte, 42, has been a fixture at Hi-Fi Personal Fitness since 2016. He got married to his wife Alexa last year. A few months after their wedding, Witte started noticing twitching in his arms, chest and back. At first, it was subtle. Now months later, it has progressed to all of his extremities. Now, the man who once could do hundreds of push-ups in one session can no longer do even one. The diagnosis is ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease...
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy