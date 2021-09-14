CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Can Be Scary – Honors, Awards, and Scholarship

The Suburban Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA press release from Perry Newell, Funding College Project. Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2021- Description: Scholarship is open to high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States or an international student with a valid visa. Applicant must log in to Niche or create a free account to apply for the scholarship. Link: www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/no-essay-scholarship/

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

School in Session – Looking for honors, awards, and scholarship

Submitted by Perry L. Newell, Funding College Project. It’s been a difficult and challenging period for some of our participants. It is our hope that we can assist and be of benefit to you, now and in the future. We believe that for some this will be a look at the present and for others a look into a future that can be.
COLLEGES
The Suburban Times

Music Industry School – Looking for Honors, Awards, and Scholarship

A story from Perry Newell, Funding College Project. Music like other sciences is a process of training the mind and body to observe and learn from other things, situations or elements of life. Fundamentally, music is a combination of sounds, and sound is vibration. One of the most succinct definitions of music comes from the Italian composer Ferruccio Busoni, who said, “Music is sonorous air.”
TACOMA, WA
krwg.org

Fulbright Scholarship Awarded to NMSU 2017 Alumna

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University 2017 graduate, Alma Chavez, about receiving the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to further her studies in forensic anthropology at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. She was born in El Paso, Texas but as a child grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, where she became aware of femicide victims. This influenced her to pursue studies in forensic anthropology and hopefully to someday bring justice for the victims who have not been identified.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
andersonuniversity.edu

SCACPA Awards Scholarships to Business Students, Graduates

The South Carolina Association of CPA’s (SCACPA) awarded scholarships to four undergraduate students and two recent graduates of the Anderson University College of Business. In recognition of their outstanding academic performance, the South Carolina Association of CPA’s (SCACPA) awarded scholarships to four undergraduate students and two recent graduates of the Anderson University College of Business.
ANDERSON, SC
WWD

Tiffany Details Scholarships for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Tiffany & Co., which pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in tandem with its “About Love” campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has named the five beneficiaries, which include private and state schools. They are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett...
COLLEGES
mauinow.com

Maui County Federal Credit Union Awards $20,000 in College Scholarships

Maui County Federal Credit Union awarded 20 students with $1,000 scholarships towards their college education, giving out an additional five scholarships this year. Over the past two decades, Maui County FCU has awarded scholarships totaling $257,000 to students pursuing higher education throughout the County of Maui. “It has been a...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amazon offers to pay college tuition for most US workers

Amazon is offering to cover four-year college tuition for most of its approximately 750,000 hourly workers in the United States, the latest major employer to offer the perk to attract and retain hourly employees in a tight job market. Starting in January, Amazon for the first time will pay for...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Scholarship America#Postsecondary Education#Post Secondary Education#Funding College Project#Acfef#Goldstein Bashner#College University
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey resident awarded $10K scholarship

DOWNEY — Downey resident Ashley Yung has been selected to receive a $10,000 college scholarship from the Gen.G Foundation. The scholarship is awarded annually to 11 college students around the country and focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation.
DOWNEY, CA
uga.edu

Law scholarship to honor legacy of court pioneer

Fund in memory of Judge Steve Goss supported by former classmates, friends. The late Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Stephen S. Goss is being memorialized with a scholarship bearing his name at the University of Georgia School of Law. More than 100 former classmates and friends have contributed to the...
CHARITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated Metro Area in Nevada

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment has fallen by an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited […]
NEVADA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida Technical College in Partnership Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando to Award Full-Ride Scholarship

FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLEGE IN PARTNERSHIP HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF METRO ORLANDO TO AWARD FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP AS PART OF “REACH HIGHER” INITIATIVE, RECOGNIZING LATINO ENTREPRENEURS AND THEIR COMMITMENT TO THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY. The “Reach Higher” Business Scholarship, created to advance U.S. Latino entrepreneurship, offers one full-ride scholarship applicable toward tuition...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Denver

2 Colorado College Students Launch ‘Price Medic’ With Goal Of Helping Patients Find Affordable Procedures

(CBS4) – A pair of college students from Monument are on a mission to make finding affordable health care as easy as possible. Just a month ago, the two launched the site Price Medic, a database of prices for procedures at hundreds of hospitals. If the labors of college aren’t already enough, Katelynn Salmon and Josh Nakka keep piling on. “It’s sort of like a second full time job for both of us,” Salmon said. The high school classmates are the founders of Price Medic, an idea born after insurance wouldn’t cover Salmon’s family member’s surgery earlier this year. “My family really struggled with, one,...
MONUMENT, CO
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

The ‘JusticeForJ6’ Rally Wasn’t a Joke — It Was A Warning

After the nation’s capital spent weeks girding for a repeat of the insurrection, the small crowd who came to the national mall in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday to show support for the rioters who stormed that very same building seemed like an embarrassing sideshow. While the paltry crowd made no new attempt to breach the Capitol, they also didn’t have to. The extremist contingent has already established themselves inside the Republican Party, as evidenced by the multiple candidates who were in attendance at their event. A rally that seemed like a joke was actually a deadly...
PROTESTS
Shore News Network

New York Governor Hochul under fire for school mask policy after this photo goes viral

On her first day in office, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure a safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant. As part of this plan, Governor Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, as determined necessary at the discretion of the Commissioner. The Department of Health will issue the requirement through regulatory action established by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
HOUSE RENT
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy