College Can Be Scary – Honors, Awards, and Scholarship
A press release from Perry Newell, Funding College Project. Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2021- Description: Scholarship is open to high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States or an international student with a valid visa. Applicant must log in to Niche or create a free account to apply for the scholarship. Link: www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/no-essay-scholarship/thesubtimes.com
