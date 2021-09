Of all the NFL’s Week 1 outcomes, none were more surprising than the Eagles‘ blowout win and Jalen Hurts‘ stellar performance. Philadelphia obliterated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma star, completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 62 yards rushing on seven carries. Is he the NFL’s next dual-threat quarterback?

