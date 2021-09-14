CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh McDaniels: ‘Room to grow’ for Mac Jones after Patriots debut

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

The Patriots' offensive coordinator said Jones's debut had a number of positives but that there are "a couple reads and a few throws" the rookie missed Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyzbY_0bvwnDoj00
Josh McDaniels. Winslow Townson/AP Images

Josh McDaniels knows what the Patriots offense is supposed to look like. None better: he designed the thing.

When New England opted to go with rookie first-round pick Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team’s starting quarterback, many experts perceived the Patriots did so because Jones ran McDaniels’s offense the way he wanted to see it run — something confirmed by both McDaniels and Belichick after the move was made.

That said, going with a rookie quarterback instead of an established veteran was always going to come with some teachable moments. Though Jones, by all accounts, appeared to fare well in his first NFL action, his offensive coordinator said Tuesday afternoon there’s still plenty of learning ahead for the rookie.

“Look, there’s no young player who has ever played in their first NFL game that didn’t come out of the game and say, ‘OK, wow, there’s a lot of things I can learn moving forward that I hadn’t experienced before,’” McDaniels said when asked about Jones’s performance on Sunday.

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach noted there were plenty of positives on the day for Jones, who completed 74 percent of his passes (29-of-39) for 281 yards and a touchdown.

“But at the same time, I think he knows there were a few decisions that he made and a couple reads and a few throws [that he would like back]…I think there’s also some things that now he’s seen them and he’s seen some things different in the game, certainly the speed of the game in the regular season is different than the preseason. He’ll adapt to that. And he’ll continue to improve his communication, his ability to see things quickly and the decisions he makes will hopefully improve along the way as well.”

Jones certainly didn’t have an easy time during his debut, facing blitzes from an aggressive Dolphins defense on almost half his dropbacks.

The No. 15 overall pick of this year’s draft responded well, though, hitting on 14-of-18 for 124 yards against blitzes and 7-of-10 for 71 yards when otherwise pressured.

McDaniels said the Dolphins challenged the Patriots with myriad blitz looks and pressure packages but that Jones handled “most of that” very well.

In particular, the coach made sure to point Jones’s improvement in an area the quarterback has frequently talked about as an area of focus: being vocal on the football field.

“His communication I thought was clear,” McDaniels said. “It was consistent. He was loud. I always tell rookies or young players, if you’re not 100 percent sure, it’s not OK to be quiet. I’d rather them be loud and wrong than silent. Then nobody knows what’s going on. He’s always done a good job in that regard and I would expect he continues to do so. Look, it’s no secret that our quarterback does a significant amount of communicating, along with our center and the rest of our skill players. That’s part of his job. He’s embraced that since he’s got here. I thought he tried to handle that as well as he could on Sunday.”

As far as Jones’s command of the Patriots’ offense, McDaniels admitted there’s “room to grow” for Jones and that there are “certain things he’s not ready to do” at the line of scrimmage as far as taking advantage of all the quarterback-friendly features the system provides.

But he said the rookie’s perfectionist nature and desire to be as prepared as possible for each practice and game will keep him moving in the right direction.

“He wants to win at everything that he’s doing,” McDaniels said of his rookie quarterback. “He wants to perform his best every single day on every single rep. I think that’s a great trait and a great quality to have, not only as a football player but as a human being.

“I think that’s obviously the No. 1 way to lead – you show everybody else that you’re going to hold yourself to a very high standard, and then you’re going to try to bring others along if you see the opportunity to do so. …I’m excited that he certainly wasn’t happy with the outcome the other day and is looking forward to preparing hard for the Jets.”

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones gets honest on Cam Newton after stunning Patriots dismissal

“Not really. Like I always say, I prepare to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. “. Jones has harped all offseason long about how he prepares as if he’s going to be the starter. His answer has been the same even as Newton seemed likely to get the job from weeks back, up until now that he’s firmly entrenched into the starting role.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Wanted Nelson Agholor To Keep Ball After First Patriots TD

It’s typical player-speak when athletes say they’re more concerned with team accomplishments than individual ones. But Mac Jones said it with his actions after a huge milestone in his career. Following the rookie’s first touchdown pass for the New England Patriots to teammate Nelson Agholor, the quarterback’s teammates tried to...
NFL
Miami Herald

After sharing decorated QB room at Alabama, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Patriots’ Mac Jones reunite in NFL

The photo has been widely shared, a moment-in-time reflection of one of the most decorated position groups in recent memory. The 2017 Alabama quarterback room stood side-by-side after a 45-7 beatdown of Tennessee. Mac Jones was on the far left, grinning with a cigar between his lips. Jalen Hurts in the middle with his arms crossed and a smirk. And Tua Tagovailoa, on the far right, also arms crossed, carrying a confident look.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones has been getting some help from his girlfriend heading into his first NFL start. Jones revealed that his girlfriend helps him walk through the playbook in their front yard. “She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Zackcoxnesn
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Ahead Of Patriots, NFL Debut: ‘You Can Always Be Nervous, But You Can’t Play Nervous’

BOSTON (CBS) —  Mac Jones has been playing football for the majority of his life. He’s thrown a ton of passes — and touchdowns — over the years and now he’s looking forward to doing the same at the highest level of the game. The 23-year-old is at the top of the world at the moment. Jones played his college ball at the biggest football school in the country and is fresh off an undefeated championship season where he dominated through the air. He’s now the franchise quarterback of the New England Patriots and is getting set for his NFL debut...
NFL
audacy.com

Patriots veterans helping Mac Jones not have too much on plate ahead of NFL debut

FOXBOROUGH -- Mac Jones earned the Patriots' starting quarterback job this summer, beating out veteran Cam Newton. The rookie has done everything right so far, but Patriots captain Dont'a Hightower pointed out Thursday some of the veterans on the team are trying to do what they can so his plate isn't too full ahead of the season opener Sunday against Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cassel: How McDaniels will set Mac Jones up for success in Week 1

Mac Jones is all the things that the New England Patriots are looking for. He fits the structure of this offense very well. He obviously has high intellect. He’s a guy who understands football and what’s being asked of him. He absolutely can have success in the NFL. He’ll have...
NFL
NBC Sports

McDaniels sees positives, thinks there's room for improvement from Mac Jones

The overwhelming silver lining from Sunday's season opening loss for the New England Patriots has been the play of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. In his debut, Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in the 17-16 setback to the Miami Dolphins. Patriots...
NFL
NESN

Has Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Thought About Replacing Tom Brady?

Mac Jones wasn’t a member of the New England Patriots when quarterback Tom Brady was behind center. And Jones isn’t even the first signal-caller to take starting snaps for the Patriots since Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay following the 2019 season. Still, the 23-year-old first-round pick may feel somewhat like...
NFL
audacy.com

Patriots, Dolphins players react to Mac Jones’ NFL debut

FOXBOROUGH — While the Patriots did not win Sunday against Miami, they do need to feel pretty good about rookie Mac Jones. The No. 15 overall pick was terrific — finishing 29-for-39 passing with 281 yards and a touchdown. He did a great job of standing in the pocket to deliver some good throws knowing a big hit was coming.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones praised by former NFL quarterback for toughness, smarts in Patriots debut

Mac Jones is 1 game into his NFL career, but he’s wasted no time in making strong first impressions. The former Alabama quarterback had a solid debut for the New England Patriots this past Sunday, going 29-for-39 for 281 yards and 1 touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones’ first NFL TD pass came on a 7-yard strike to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter.
NFL
247Sports

New England Patriots: Mac Jones not satisfied with NFL debut

Before Mac Jones made his NFL debut on Sunday, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told him to enjoy the moment — as McDaniels said, Jones would only experience his first game as a professional one time. But when Jones threw his first NFL touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter, he declined to take the ball when his teammates tried to give him it.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy