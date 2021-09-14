CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Displeased With Yard Service, New Ulm Man Threatend To Kill Owner, Say Charges

myklgr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnhappy with a mowing job, a New Ulm man threatened to kill the owner of a yard service, according to charges filed last week in Brown County Court. Gregory Robert Reinarts, 67, allegedly called the victim in late July and threatened to cut him in half, says a criminal complaint. Reinarts also apparently told the owner he was a bad lawn cutter and called him a Red Russian. The victim told investigators he was alarmed by the comments and interpreted them as terroristic threats.

www.myklgr.com

