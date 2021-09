This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. We now know that Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 at a virtual event on Sept. 14, which is only a few short days away. We've been collecting iPhone 13 rumors for a long time. It's hard to believe the phone's release date could be coming up so soon. At Apple's launch event, we'll finally get some answers to questions raised by rumors about the iPhone 13's price, cameras, design and even its name (will it be the iPhone 12S or not?). But the biggest question on my mind: Will the iPhone 13 come in pink?

