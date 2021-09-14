CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo is straight in after a goalscoring Man United second debut but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Son Heung-min miss out due to injury... so, who tops the charts in our Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League action returned last weekend following the international break and there were some high quality performances on display in another thrilling weekend of top-flight action. Every week, Sportsmail will be bringing you a Power Rankings table, listing the top 10 players in the Premier League after each weekend's action...

CNN

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

(CNN) It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.
The Independent

Who are the top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers?

The Premier League will celebrate its 30th birthday in February of next year.So we thought it was about the right time to remind people of some of the greatest forwards the competition has been graced with throughout those three decades.There have been many, many prolific marksman down the years. From England captains such as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to classy Frenchman like Thierry Henry and Argentine legends such as Sergio Aguero - England’s top flight has seen it all.But who are the highest Premier League scorers of all time?Here is a comprehensive list of the top ten.1. Alan Shearer...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo to make second Manchester United debut against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle. The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford from Juventus on deadline day and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he would feature. WATCH THE GAME Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the...
Did you miss me?! Cristiano Ronaldo graces the Old Trafford pitch for the first time since sealing sensational Man United return - with his second debut less than 48 hours away

Two days before being let loose on the Premier League again, Cristiano Ronaldo has visited the Old Trafford pitch to reacquaint with his old stomping ground. The Newcastle United defence are set to be the first charged with containing Ronaldo since his shock return to England, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
Daily Mail

'It's SO good... he pushes everyone': Fred hails 'amazing' Cristiano Ronaldo and admits he loves training with the Manchester United new boy as he prepares for his second debut

Manchester United midfielder Fred has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an 'amazing player' and revealed the Portuguese's impact in training has already been felt. Ronaldo completed a shock return to United on transfer deadline day, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, and is in line to make his second Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.
#The Premier League#In And Out#Premier League Power#Arsenal
Fred hails 'amazing' Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portuguese's second Man United debut.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an 'amazing player' and revealed the Portuguese's impact in training has already been felt. Ronaldo completed a shock return to United on transfer deadline day, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, and is in line to make his second Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.
It's the Ronaldo show! Returning superstar doesn't disappoint on his second debut for United as he nets TWICE to down Newcastle... before Bruno Fernandes and forgotten man Jesse Lingard get in on the act to fire Red Devils top of the Premier League

The first half was coming to a close when time lurched backwards at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood, the teenage forward who is a superstar in the making, cut in from the right and drilled a left-footed shot towards the Newcastle United goal. It took a slight deflection and spilled from the hands of Freddie Woodman as he tried to gather it. And as the ball rolled loose, a figure lurked.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cristiano Ronaldo insists returning to Man United is the 'best decision' he's made and sets his sights on helping the club 'make history' after scoring twice on his second debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted returning to Manchester United is the 'best decision' he's ever made with the five-time Ballon d'Or winning scoring twice on his second debut for the club. Ronaldo re-joined United from Juventus in a shock move at the end of the summer transfer window, 12 years after...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo stars on Premier League return

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to the Premier League as he scored two crucial goals in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle. The Portuguese star opened his account shortly before half-time but Newcastle threatened to spoil his United comeback following an equaliser from Javier Manquillo. But Ronaldo struck once more after the break to double his tally and re-establish United’s lead, in front of a raucous home crowd at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard made the scoreline more comfortable for the hosts late on, but the afternoon was all about one man as Ronaldo marked his...
How many penalties must Cristiano Ronaldo score to top the charts in Premier League?

The former Chelsea midfielder is ahead of Ronaldo by quite some distance... Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to take the Old Trafford pitch once again when Manchester United host Newcastle United on Saturday evening. The Portuguese international has already started to train with his new teammates and is raring to don the red shirt once again since he left for a big-money move to Real Madrid in July 2009.
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was ‘really nervous’ about second Man Utd debut but says he is ‘so proud’ to be back

CRISTIANO RONALDO has admitted he was 'really nervous' ahead of his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle. But the nerves disappeared 45 minutes into the game as the legendary 36-year-old tapped home from close range after Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's long range effort. Ronaldo grabbed his second in the...
