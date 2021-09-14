CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to call on world leaders to commit to vaccinating 70% of world by next year

By Kevin Liptak
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — President Joe Biden will urge world leaders to collectively commit to vaccinating 70% of the world's population against Covid-19 within a year, an ambitious goal he is expected to unveil during a summit gathering to discuss the pandemic next week. Draft targets distributed by the United States to...

