Max Homa roared to the finish Sunday with an eagle and three birdies on the back nine to fire a 65 and capture the PGA Tour's season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Two of Homa's three PGA wins have come in his home state of California. Homa attended Valencia High School just outside of Los Angeles and then spent four years on the University of California Berkeley golf team. "I went to school here. I love the state of California," Homa said. Homa won at the Riviera Country Club earlier this year in the Los Angeles suburb of Pacific Palisades. His first career win was in 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO