TUESDAY: We are starting off quiet and mostly cloudy, but it won't be long before the rainfall starts falling across the Tri-State. A cold front pushing east across the Midwest will begin to produce rainfall for portions of the Tri-State between 7AM and 9AM Tuesday. From there, the front will gradually push eastward across the region, first sweeping east of the Wabash River by noon and bringing heavy rainfall to Evansville shortly thereafter. The line of showers and thunderstorms will reach Owensboro and Madisonville around 1:30 PM. As the heaviest of our rain and associated cold front swings east of the region, temperatures will begin to cool - after only reaching 79° as a high.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO