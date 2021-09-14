Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 1
10. Bills (0-1) “The Buffalo Bills are number ten. They had more yards than Pittsburgh, more first downs than Pittsburgh, more third-down conversions than Pittsburgh, won the time of possession battle, got to the red zone four times, and allowed the fewest yards in the NFL this weekend. They had a punt blocked and lost the game. Pittsburgh couldn’t move the ball, they couldn’t run, they couldn’t pass, they couldn’t do anything, and then they blocked a punt. Yes, the Steelers’ defensive front is excellent, but Buffalo is the better team, there is no question, with the better quarterback.”foxsportsradio.iheart.com
