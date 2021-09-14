CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 1

 6 days ago
10. Bills (0-1) “The Buffalo Bills are number ten. They had more yards than Pittsburgh, more first downs than Pittsburgh, more third-down conversions than Pittsburgh, won the time of possession battle, got to the red zone four times, and allowed the fewest yards in the NFL this weekend. They had a punt blocked and lost the game. Pittsburgh couldn’t move the ball, they couldn’t run, they couldn’t pass, they couldn’t do anything, and then they blocked a punt. Yes, the Steelers’ defensive front is excellent, but Buffalo is the better team, there is no question, with the better quarterback.”

6d ago

lol he still hasn't gotten over picking buffalo over us 🤣. we blocked a punt and won the game we were leading before we blocked the punt.

