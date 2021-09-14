CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Tarentum man accused of threatening to shoot woman and her 2 children

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review

A Tarentum man is accused of threatening a woman and her two children with a gun that police said he wasn’t allowed to have.

Borough police charged Arthur Sanders, 39, following the Sept. 12 incident at a house in the 200 block of Eight Avenue.

The woman told officers that Sanders had been drinking and was being verbally abusive toward her and the children “while carrying a silver pistol,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. The woman told investigators that Sanders threatened to shoot her and the children if she called police, the complaint said.

The woman and children, whose ages were not released, fled the home and additional officers were summoned to the scene.

Sanders eventually complied with orders to exit the home and was arrested without incident.

A warrant was obtained to search the house, where officers found a loaded silver Taurus 9mm pistol and two boxes of ammunition as well as a black pellet gun made to look like a .357 revolver.

Sanders was charged with illegal gun possession because he is a convicted felon and can’t legally have a gun.

He also faces three counts each of unlawful restraint, simple assault, making terroristic threats and intimidating victims.

Bail was denied for Sanders. He is being held in Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Sanders did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

