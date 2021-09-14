CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Yorick's Survival in 'Y: The Last Man' Is More Complicated Than We Thought

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Y: The Last Man comic book series. Based on the highly lauded comic book series, FX’s Y: The Last Man shows us a world devoid of people with the Y-chromosome, who die thanks to a mysterious plague, except for Yorick and his pet capuchin, Ampersand.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

FX on Hulu’s ‘Y: The Last Man’: TV Review

As I am writing this review, footage of terrifyingly flooded, largely evacuated New York City is everywhere. I’ve spent the week wallowing in documentaries tied to the anniversary of 9/11, a snapshot of urban dystopia so harrowing no Hollywood equivalent could ever compete. FX on Hulu’s long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic classic Y: The Last Man is such an album of apocalyptic greatest hits that the comparisons will likely range from The Stand to The Walking Dead to 28 Days Later to The Strain to Revolution to Jericho. The most persistent comparisons, for me at least, were...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Y: The Last Man’ Review: FX’s Comic Adaptation Has Potential

It takes FX on Hulu’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man a few episodes to get going. That’s not entirely unexpected. Bringing any apocalyptic story to the screen is a feat, let alone one one from a creator who loves to cannonball into ambitious worlds like Brian K. Vaughan. He and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name is an epic, one that immediately starts with the end of the world and keeps finding new and interesting answers to the question “what now?” But when it gets going, FX on Hulu’s latest thriller channels the most interesting aspects of the end-of-times TV subgenre. At its best Y: The Last Man is a thoughtful, subversive, and surprisingly funny saga of catastrophic loss. It just takes a while to build up momentum.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Y: The Last Man Will Be Available On Disney+ In Singapore

It looks like when it comes to streaming, the folks in Singapore are getting a good deal. Y: The Last Man will be streaming day and date together with the US. Although Hulu is not a thing here, Disney+ has been able to get Y: The Last Man as part of the service.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

‘Y: The Last Man’ looks at world thrown into chaos

The use of comic books as the basis for television projects continues with the new FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man.” The award-winning comic book – that launched in 2002 and ran for 60 issues – is based on the idea that anyone with a Y chromosome has mysteriously died. The only males left on the planet are one man and one monkey.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Man#Comic Books#Fx#Ampersand#Hulu
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Explains the Show’s Reshoots

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Explains the Show’s Reshoots. Reshoots are usually a normal part of film and TV production. But sometimes fans can read about them in the press and immediately assume the worst about a project. Such was the case with FX on Hulu’s upcoming Y: The Last Man adaptation, which finally brings Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s acclaimed comic book series to life after almost two decades in development hell. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark addressed some of the obstacles she had to clear during filming. She also dismissed any concerns about the impact the series’ reshoots had on the finished product.
TV SERIES
Parade

Find Out Why Hulu's Y: The Last Man Is About to Become Your Favorite Feminist Take on the Apocalypse

If you’ve ever wondered in a moment of heartbreak, rage, or exasperation whether men are really necessary, then has FX on Hulu got a scintillating new sci-fi action thriller for you! Based on the post-apocalyptic comic book series of the same name, Y: The Last Man is a dystopian drama that explores themes of gender and gender disparities, feminism, race, class and survival while telling the gripping tale of what happens when Earth’s male population is entirely wiped out—except, as the title implies, for one last man.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Y: The Last Man – Ampersand the Monkey is TV’s Next Little Buddy

This article contains light spoilers for Y: The Last Man episodes 1-3. The television landscape must always have a little buddy. You know what I’m talking about. At any given moment, at least one show must play host to a cuddly little critter – whether that be Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian, Alligator Loki on Loki, or really any Pokémon on Pokémon (except for Lickitung, that absolute freak). Now, thankfully, TV’s next little buddy has arrived and it’s one of the fall season’s unlikeliest series: Y: The Last Man.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Y: The Last Man’ Eliza Clark Breaks Down Episode 3’s Explosive Cliffhanger

After six years, FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man has finally arrived. Based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name, the new drama centers around the aftermath of a world where every person and creature with a Y chromosome mysteriously dies. In this new world order, only two Y carriers remain: amateur escape artist Yorick (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Y: The Last Man's Ben Schnetzer Talks Yorick's Budding Potential in the Premiere, How the Show Is Similar to T2

The apocalypse is here, and what transpires after will make or break humanity as we know it. Welcome to the world of Y: The Last Man, the looong-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s beloved graphic novel. Though the TV series had been stuck in development hell for years, viewers can finally feast their eyes on its first three episodes (now streaming via FX on Hulu), and witness the plight of the last remaining (cisgender) male and his adorable pet monkey. The premiere episode introduces us to the dystopian world, in which a cataclysmic event takes out almost every living...
TV SERIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

In the sci-fi drama series 'Y: The Last Man,' half of society drops dead, and it's ponderous picking up the pieces

A thousand different varietals could bloom from the seed of the sci-fi series "Y: The Last Man." A mysterious plague kills all people with Y chromosomes, except for one man: in an instant, cis boys and men are gone, and so are trans women. The disease, or whatever it is, doesn't spare any other mammalian species - half the world's dogs, cats, rats and whatever else die off, too. Extinction looms, but the premise itself is hyper-fertile. What values does a world run by women assign the only (cis) man left alive? And how does a society in which half the population abruptly flatlines remake itself?
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

Y: The Last Man is a bland and unremarkable adaptation

Y: The Last Man improves so much over the course of its first six episodes that its potential feels limitless: "If audiences can weather its apocalypse, the show might well become something special by the time rebuilding commences," says Judy Berman. She adds that it takes five to six episodes for Y to begin "to counterbalance all the necessary, if needlessly plodding, exposition and world-building with more stimulating explorations of character and themes both gender-related and not. As President, how do you allocate extremely limited resources in an ongoing emergency? Is it more important to bury the dead or to feed the living or to preserve the most crucial artifacts of human civilization or to investigate what actually happened to kill off all the XY creatures? What would it be like to start your day as a person of maximum privilege—a straight, white, American man with a congresswoman for a mother—and end it as the world’s smallest, most vulnerable minority? What would an XX-only Earth look like? Would a planet governed and populated solely by fish be any better off, in the immediate aftermath of a plague or in the long run, than one where bicycles hold almost all of the power?"
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Y: The Last Man: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the world survive without males in the first season of the Y: The Last Man TV show on FX on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Y: The Last Man is cancelled or renewed for season two. FX on Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Y: The Last Man here.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy