INDIANAPOLIS - The National Federation of Independent Business says optimism among small business owners ticked slightly higher in August, but they are still struggling to find enough workers. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased in August to 100.1, up 0.4 points from July. Fifty percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, an increase of one point from July and a 48-year record high.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO