NFL

NFL Power Rankings: All 32 Teams Ranked After Week 1 Of 2021 NFL Season

By Tom Downey
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Power Rankings after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season are the focus in today’s NFL news and NFL rumors video today hosted by Tom Downey at Chat Sports. Week 1 has come and gone as there were some upsets as well as blowouts that will shift the structure of the latest 2021 NFL power rankings. How far will a team like the Green Bay Packers fall after getting bodied by the New Orleans Saints? Could the Arizona Cardinals jump into the top 10 after their impressive win in week 1 of the NFL season? Week 2 of the NFL season is here so let’s roll out the most up to date NFL power rankings!

Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
