Wausau area births, Sept. 14

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Andrew and Elizabeth Studinski announce the birth of their son Ezra John, born at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021. Ezra weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Andrew and Cassandra Seubert announce the birth of their daughter Raelynn Jo, born at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021. Raelynn weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Colin and Jackie Sutton announce the birth of their daughter Emery Nicole, born on Sept. 5, 2021. Emery weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Bruce Spahr and Brittney Holzem announce the birth of their daughter Kinsley Rosemary, born at 8:13 a.m. Sept. 3, 2021. Kinsley weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Damion Seliger and Amber Kleiber announce the birth of their son Apollo James, born at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021. Apollo weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Dustyn and Holly DuPlayee announce the birth of their daughter Adelaide Quinn, born at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021. Adelaide weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

