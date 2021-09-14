Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Killmonger’s Return

Kill monger was a big hit during this week's episode of What If…? The fans have flooded social media with takes about Michael B. Jordan's performance on the Disney+ series. In the hour of Marvel action, Killmonger actually saves Tony Stark from The Ten Rings. The mercenary manages to wiggle inside of Stark Industries, defeat Obadiah Stane, and then invade Wakanda in short order. Of course, the episode also includes another helping of Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther. (Every appearance is emotional, especially him standing across from Jordan once again.) All in all, the villain was busy and winning at almost every turn during What If. However, the creators of the show have confirmed that we will be seeing some characters again when things get later in this season. It is worth pondering if this Black Panther Killmonger will be making the return trip as well. Check out some of the best jokes right here.
