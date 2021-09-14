CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Killmonger’s Return

By Ashley Marie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus’ new Marvel series, What If…?, is taking audiences through a set of stories by asking one of the most enlightening and sometimes heartbreaking questions there is to ask — what if?. The episodes so far have seen everything from T’Challa becoming a Star-Lord to Nick Fury struggling to...

