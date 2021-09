More often than not, being in business for yourself means if you are not working, you are not making money. So, one does not have paid vacation, PTO, or sick time. It means an owner works more than an eight-hour day, works all holidays, and has the pleasure of working for themselves, but also all the responsibility. If the small business owner can hire staff, they are now responsible for others, and this in itself can be overwhelming with schedules, benefits, special needs, and training.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO