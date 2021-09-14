Book World: Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' imagines the adventurous life of a literary great

This club encourages readers to get to know those famous books they may have heard of but never read. It is not necessary to finish the book to be welcome. We often discuss the movie if there is one. Contact Elaine Childs at libraryadmin@leaguecitytx.gov for more information. New members are always welcome. Aug. 10: The Turn of the Screw by Henry James Sept. 14: The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez Oct. 12: The Secret Agent by Joseph Conrad Nov. 9: Perfume by Patrick Suskind Dec. date and time TBD: The Great Gatsby along with club annual holiday lunch Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Ages: For adults.

